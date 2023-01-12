 
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae share a rare intimate moment at the Golden Globes

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy immerses in a rare intimate moment with boyfriend Malcolm McRae at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae showed their rare PDA as they posed for photographs at the Golden Globes red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on January 10.

According to Enews, The Queen's Gambit alum posed with her actor boyfriend, holding hands and sharing a kiss.

Anya glammed up in a yellow Christian Dior gown, complementing her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Meanwhile, Malcolm looked dapper in a black suit and scarf.

The actress was nominated alongside Lesley Manville, Margot Robbie, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh, in the Best Actress category for her movie The Menu.

