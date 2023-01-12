 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is happy Diana 'genes' overpowered Meghan Markle 'genes' in Lili

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about his children's striking resemblance to Princess Diana.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert in a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he sees his mother in both of his children.

"Here's another lovely family photo. Your daughter, Lilibet, your son, Archie, of course your wife, Meghan. Your daughter Lilibet is named in her honor," Colbert said before asking: "Having children helps us remember those that we've lost. Do you see your mother or your grandparents in any of your children?"

"Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!" Prince Harry joked as the studio audience laughed.

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," Harry interjected, referencing his maternal side of the family. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

"Go gingers," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence

Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence
Prince William's silence on godfather's death vindicates Prince Harry's claims?

Prince William's silence on godfather's death vindicates Prince Harry's claims?

Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'

Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'
Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles

Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles
Kate Middleton was 'too tall' for 'envious' Meghan Markle, says expert

Kate Middleton was 'too tall' for 'envious' Meghan Markle, says expert
Prince Harry will 'alarmingly' grow bald like Prince William in 'three year': Expert

Prince Harry will 'alarmingly' grow bald like Prince William in 'three year': Expert
Ryan Reynolds backs Hugh Jackman for 'The Son' Oscar win: 'I'm not going to stoop to that level'

Ryan Reynolds backs Hugh Jackman for 'The Son' Oscar win: 'I'm not going to stoop to that level'
Billy Porter pays tribute to 2019 Oscars look as he shows up in a fuchsia tuxedo gown at the Golden Globes

Billy Porter pays tribute to 2019 Oscars look as he shows up in a fuchsia tuxedo gown at the Golden Globes
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of 80s and 90s, dies at 56

Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of 80s and 90s, dies at 56
Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae share a rare intimate moment at the Golden Globes

Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae share a rare intimate moment at the Golden Globes
Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous singing with mother Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous singing with mother Diana Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross talks about getting older

Tracee Ellis Ross talks about getting older