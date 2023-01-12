‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller to turn themself in over burglary case

Filefootage

Ezra Miller, who is all set to make a comeback in The Flash, will plead guilty to a burglary case in Vermont.



The 30-year-old actor is now turning themself in after taking part in a burglary case.

As per the report by NBC News, Miller will enter a guilty plea for trespassing. In exchange, the charges of burglary and larceny will be dropped by the law enforcement agents, which will help Miller avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

Since coming into spotlight on the national stage in We Need To Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wildflower, Miller's position in Hollywood has only grown.

By playing an iconic titular role in Justice League as the super hero The Flash, Miller has earned himself a long future within DC Universe.

Miller, 30, first gained the negative media attention on April 6, 2020 when they allegedly began choking a woman after insisting that they fight.

Since then, Miller was arrested for misconduct and assault, and they have also been accused of kidnapping and allowing children the access to guns.

Unfortunately, after being accused of these several criminal activities across the United States, Miller is stumbling along the way

Miller's future with DC fell into danger after his first arrest, and seemingly their criminal activity will be an ongoing issue for the studio moving forward, especially, with The Flash expected to release on June 16, 2023.