Will Norwegian horror movie 'Vikingulven' stream on Netflix? Find out

A new horror Norwegian movie Vikingulven is coming to Netflix on February 3, 2023.

Stig Svendson's directed movie has already been released in its native country Norway on November 18, 2022, and now it will be available on a streaming platform for international audiences.

The Filmkameratene production movie is about horror, thriller, and murder.



Vikingulven is a story of a 17-year-old girl named Thale who turns out to be a crucial witness after a murder of a student at a party she attends.

The starring cast of the series includes Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Liv Mjönes, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, Vidar Magnussen, Kasper Antonsen, Marius Lien, Øyvind Brandtzæg, Sverre Breivik, Ívar Örn Sverrisson, Silje Øksland Krohne, Mia Fosshaug Laubacher, Jon Stensby, and Pål Anders Nord.

Check out the trailer:

File footage



