Prince Harry’s ‘only worth his organs’ to Prince William

Prince Harry admits he was ‘only brought in to the world’ in case ‘something happened to Prince William’.



He made these admissions in the memoir Spare, and it featured an entire section on Prince William, as well as the reason for Prince Harry’s birth ‘in the first place’.

According to the spare himself, “I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.”

His book also goes on to detail what his role demanded and claimed it was “a mission to offer a source of distraction, entertainment and, in case of need, a spare part,” like a kidney, bone marrow or blood transfusion.