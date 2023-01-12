Prince Harry ‘rubbing salt in everyone’s wounds’: ‘It’s really terribly unfair’

File Footage

Prince Harry warned against rubbing salt’ in everyone’s wounds since “It’s really terribly unfair’.”



An insider made these accusations while weighing in on everything Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry made this admission during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

The first insider claimed, “His is a one-sided truth, unfortunately. Harry clearly believes what he says.”

Later on another source added, “Aside from how much of what he alleges is even correct, this constant trashing of his family is just rubbing salt into their wounds. It’s really terribly unfair.”

“At the heart of it all is the story of a very sad family breakdown – Harry’s own included – and one that will never have a happy ending unless he allows people some time and space to heal.”

For those unversed, the topic arose once Cohen accused the Royal Family of “actively campaigning” against him, and Prince Harry responded by saying, “Of course. And mainly by the British Press because they...” were “aided and abetted by the Palace” Cohen interjected by asking.

At this point in the conversation Prince Harry became candid and added, “Again, of course. This is the other side of the story, right.”

“After 38 years they have told their story and this is the other side of the story. And there’s a lot in here that perhaps makes people feel uncomfortable and scared.”