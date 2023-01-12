 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Seth Rogen confesses Tom Cruise tried to recruit him to Scientology

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Seth Rogen confesses Tom Cruise tried to recruit him to Scientology
Seth Rogen confesses Tom Cruise tried to recruit him to Scientology 

Seth Rogan has claimed that Tom Cruise once attempted to get him to join the Church of Scientology.

In a newly resurfaced clip of Rogen’s May 2021 interview on Howard Stern’s podcast was posted Saturday on TikTok by an account called Movie Maniacs.

The nearly 20-seconds clips has gained nearly 2 million views.

In the clip, the This is the End actor, 40, recalled the bizarre encounter, saying he was left confused by the interaction.

Rogen said that the Mission: Impossible actor, 60, tried to sit him down and explain the “truth” behind the religion.

He recounted, Cruise said, "If you let me give you just 20 minutes to tell you what it was about you would say no [expletive] way, no [expletive] way'."

"The wording is like, I remember thinking is that a good thing to be saying?," Mr Rogan said to Howard Stern.

“I remember being like ‘Is that a good thing to be saying,” said Rogen. “Oof dodged that bullet.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘You’ Season 4: Did Joe Goldberg meet his match?

Netflix ‘You’ Season 4: Did Joe Goldberg meet his match?
Prince Harry claims King Charles’ friend criticized him over Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry claims King Charles’ friend criticized him over Oprah Winfrey interview
Leslie Jones leaves audience in stitches dishing on her soulmate

Leslie Jones leaves audience in stitches dishing on her soulmate

Brad Pitt leaves guests at Golden Globes awestruck by his charming presence

Brad Pitt leaves guests at Golden Globes awestruck by his charming presence
Kanye West enjoys meal with mystery woman amid media backlash

Kanye West enjoys meal with mystery woman amid media backlash
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega dishes on potential Lady Gaga role

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega dishes on potential Lady Gaga role
Prince Harry called out for bringing back ‘painful memories’ of war

Prince Harry called out for bringing back ‘painful memories’ of war

Kyle Richard comes to defend Gwen Stefani over ‘I’m Japanese’ comment

Kyle Richard comes to defend Gwen Stefani over ‘I’m Japanese’ comment
David Beckham escapes crowd as he shows up at Brentford to support son Romeo

David Beckham escapes crowd as he shows up at Brentford to support son Romeo

'The Batman 2' director gives update on sequel with Robert Pattinson

'The Batman 2' director gives update on sequel with Robert Pattinson
BTS, BLACKPINK score multiple nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

BTS, BLACKPINK score multiple nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
Quentin Tarantino says it’s ‘good’ raising his two kids with wife

Quentin Tarantino says it’s ‘good’ raising his two kids with wife