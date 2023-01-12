Ex-NFL star Charles Johnson died by 'suicide'

National Football League (NFL) star Charles Johnson gestures in this undated photo. — Twitter/@nypost

The death of former National Football League (NFL) star Charles Johnson — who passed away last year at the age of 50 — has been ruled a "suicide", according to Daily Mail.

Colorado star wide receiver was found dead in a hotel room around 6.5 miles from his house in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17, 2022, after his wife lodged a missing report, according to USA Today.

The news outlet said despite not having a medical history, he was found to have “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” after his death.

Johnson, who died due to an apparent drug overdose, had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service, per the reports received by the news outlet.

“The only personal items in the hotel room appeared to be two empty bottles of water, an empty travel (sized) bottle of body lotion, an empty travel container, a pair or sandals and a pair of eyeglasses,” said the report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh.

“A query of the North Carolina Prescription Monitoring Service showed no active prescriptions. An old (2018) short-term hydrocodone prescription was documented.”



The death of the NFL star had shocked the local community as he had become a "cheerful and giving coach and a staff member" at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina, the outlet reported.

Johnson was a Steelers player from 1994 to 1998. His 247 receptions for 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns totalled 247. In 1996, Johnson had a breakthrough season, hauling in 60 catches for 1,008 yards and three touchdowns. In 1998, he scored seven touchdowns.

Johnson played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after joining them in 1999. Eight touchdowns and 1,056 yards came from his 90 receptions. In his first two seasons, he served as Donovan McNabb's go-to receiver.

Johnson joined the Patriots in 2001 and the squad won a Super Bowl when he was playing quarterback for them. The star left the game after his final encounter with the Buffalo Bills in 2002.