Thursday Jan 12 2023
Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Fans believe Ricky Gervais return wll boost Golden Globes ratings

Ricky Gervais fans' claimed The Golden Globes failed to attract an audience this year, mainly due to the star not hosting the award ceremony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the average number of telecast viewers clocked at 6.25 million, slumping 10 percent from 2021's ceremony at 6.91 million.

However, the previous year's awards were clouded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversy, which led NBC to rule out broadcasting the ceremony.

Hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, the 2021 show was aired as a remote production in an almost empty ballroom.

It is pertinent to mention that Gervais hosted-Golden Globes ratings climbed and were relatively steady.

However, NBC defended the award event calling it the “most social special event across all television season-to-date (linear and streaming), both in terms of social engagements and social video views.”

Gervais fans took to the Twitter to expressed their opinions to rise ratings.

One user wrote, "Low ratings for the #GoldenGlobes is no surprise, because the Golden Globes without @rickygervais is the same like a documentary about germany without Hitler: Surely nice, but not interesting enough to watch it."

Another commented, "@JoyVBehar actually agree that Ricky Gervais should host the golden globes and roast! Ratings would skyrocket."


