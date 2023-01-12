Robert Downey Jr. to Gerard Butler: 'We need more Olympus Has fallen”

Robert Downey Jr. mailed Gerard Butler, saying, “We need more Olympus Has fallen movies.”

During an interview with Uproxx, the Has Fallen franchise star revealed the Iron Man actor sent him a “nicest email after Olympus Has Fallen ended.”

“He’s like, ‘We need more of these movies.’ These are the movies when I was in New York as a kid, and people would shout at the screen and throw things and be like, ‘No!’ and applaud and cheer… They’re fun. There are reasons that they’ve survived.

There are reasons that audiences come out. It’s like you say, it’s a throwback to the ’90s movies where you’re just like, ‘Come on!’”

The Antoine Fuqua-helmed 2013 action movie starred Gerard Butler as a secret service agent who rescues the president from terrorists in the White House.

The movie film, which also starred Morgan Freeman, netted $170 million globally and kickstarted a franchise for Butler with 2016’s London Has Fallen and 2018’s Angel Has Fallen.