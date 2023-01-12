CM Parvez Elahi 'signs' summary for Punjab Assembly's dissolution

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi waves his hand outside the Punjab Assembly. — Online

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced Thursday, calling on the centre to hold snap polls across the country.



"Elahi has signed the summary and the advice has been sent to Punjab Governor [Baligh-Ur-Rehman] and if he does not sign on it in the next 48 hours, then in line with the Constitution, then the assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours," the PTI leader told journalists in Lahore.

The decision to dissolve the assembly was taken during a meeting between the chief minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter's Zaman Park residence, with senior party leaders in presence.

The assembly wasn't dissolved earlier apparently due to a restriction from the Lahore High Court (LHC), but since Elahi won the legislative's confidence once again, the bar was removed as the case was withdrawn.

The PTI leader also announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would also be dissolved in line with the party's "promise" to the people of leaving the legislative.



"The KP Assembly will also be dissolved on a similar format a day after tomorrow and we have fulfilled our promise of going back to the people [for seeking support]," he said.

Fawad said the PTI and its allies have proven that despite all the pressure, they were not "afraid" of going back to the people for seeking votes as they had proven it by stepping down from government in both provinces.

More to follow...