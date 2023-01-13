 
sports
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Sohail Imran

Saeed Ajmal responds firmly to critics for calling Babar Azam 'selfish'

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal. — AFP/File
Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal. — AFP/File 

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has given a firm response to critics for calling the Men in Green skipper Babar Azam "selfish".

Azam faced criticism after scoring 79 runs in 144 balls, at a strike rate of 69.3 during the second ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday.

However, Ajmal hit back at critics by stating that "if Babar Azam is selfish, then we need two to three additional such players in the team."

"Babar Azam is a good player and any negative aspect of his game can be rectified," he added.

It must be noted that opener Devon Conway hit a sparkling hundred to help New Zealand achieve a convincing 79-run win over Pakistan in the second ODI.

The left-hander scored 101 and captain Kane Williamson made 85 before a collapse which saw New Zealand lose nine wickets for 78 runs and restricted them to 261 all out in 49.5 overs.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and despite a fighting 79 from skipper Babar Azam, the home team was dismissed for 182 to leave the three-match series tied at 1-1.

Ajmal also voiced his opinion against having different captains for all three formats of the game.

"There is no need for separate captains in all three formats. If they still want to do it, then they should only opt for separate captains in white and red-ball cricket," he said.

The Islamabad United Assistant Coach also stated that Shadab Khan will recover from the injury before the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan vice-captain was not considered for selection, for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, after he suffered a fracture on his right index finger in Australia during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

More From Sports:

Messi and Mbappe among nominees for FIFA Best award

Messi and Mbappe among nominees for FIFA Best award
Rashid mulls BBL future after Australia refuse to play Afghanistan

Rashid mulls BBL future after Australia refuse to play Afghanistan
Pakistan 'not ready' for separate captains in cricket formats

Pakistan 'not ready' for separate captains in cricket formats
Virat Kohli wishes daughter Happy Birthday in heartfelt message

Virat Kohli wishes daughter Happy Birthday in heartfelt message
Sania Mirza's meaningful message to fans

Sania Mirza's meaningful message to fans
Ex-NFL star Charles Johnson died by 'suicide'

Ex-NFL star Charles Johnson died by 'suicide'
Australia withdraw from ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Australia withdraw from ODI series against Afghanistan in March
PAK vs NZ: Naseem Shah continues to break records

PAK vs NZ: Naseem Shah continues to break records
Posts falsely claim Saudi club sacked player over refusal to give his jersey number 7 to Ronaldo

Posts falsely claim Saudi club sacked player over refusal to give his jersey number 7 to Ronaldo
Conway's ton helps New Zealand thump Pakistan to level series 1-1

Conway's ton helps New Zealand thump Pakistan to level series 1-1
Lahore Qalandars will 'defend PSL title under Shaheen's leadership'

Lahore Qalandars will 'defend PSL title under Shaheen's leadership'
Najam Sethi to discuss PCB 'strained ties' with ACC in Dubai meet

Najam Sethi to discuss PCB 'strained ties' with ACC in Dubai meet