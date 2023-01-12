 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison
Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Andrew Tate recently clapped back at Logan Paul over ‘matrix’ tweet.

Lately, Andrew, who is currently locked in the Romanian prison for human trafficking rape and allegations of organised crime, accused Logan on Twitter of being a part of the “matrix”.

“You are the Matrix,” wrote the self-proclaimed misogynist.

The Hustlers University founder continued, “You are an Agent. But the Matrix is cracking. And now you will pay the price.”

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

It’s not clear if Logan’s tweet was a call out to former kickboxer’s arrest or about his own ongoing controversies, related to the YouTuber’s failed cryptocurrency projects.

On January 10, the social media influencer tweeted, “The Matrix is real. Pray you never become its target.”

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

However, this did not go well with Andrew and therefore, he hit back at Paul with a follow-up tweet, saying, “Lol. Even in Romanian Prison, they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer.”

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Reportedly, Andrew and his brother’s detainment appeal were denied, and it is said that they would remain in prison by the end of this month.

More From Entertainment:

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis
Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham pen special birthday tributes for Mel C

Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham pen special birthday tributes for Mel C

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being
PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets
Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism
Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch
Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos
Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan
King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry

King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics