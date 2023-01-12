Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Andrew Tate recently clapped back at Logan Paul over ‘matrix’ tweet.



Lately, Andrew, who is currently locked in the Romanian prison for human trafficking rape and allegations of organised crime, accused Logan on Twitter of being a part of the “matrix”.

“You are the Matrix,” wrote the self-proclaimed misogynist.

The Hustlers University founder continued, “You are an Agent. But the Matrix is cracking. And now you will pay the price.”

It’s not clear if Logan’s tweet was a call out to former kickboxer’s arrest or about his own ongoing controversies, related to the YouTuber’s failed cryptocurrency projects.

On January 10, the social media influencer tweeted, “The Matrix is real. Pray you never become its target.”

However, this did not go well with Andrew and therefore, he hit back at Paul with a follow-up tweet, saying, “Lol. Even in Romanian Prison, they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer.”

Reportedly, Andrew and his brother’s detainment appeal were denied, and it is said that they would remain in prison by the end of this month.