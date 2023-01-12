Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate is over the moon after being nominated by Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for her performance in a comedy series..



Earlier, SAG announced their nominations in which they selected Christina as an Outstanding Performance by a Female actress for her lead role in Netflix hit series Dead To Me.

Following this nomination, the Bad Moms took to Twitter to share her feelings and say thanks to the body for the honour.

“Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975,” wrote the 51-year-old.

Reflecting on her health struggle, Christina stated, “I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile.”

Christina also sent out “love” to her “peers” while she also gave a special shoutout to her “sweet Jean Smart” and “other incredible ladies” she had walked beside.

For the unversed, Christina played the role of Jen Harding in Dead To Me. The story revolves around Jen, a realtor, who forms connection with a woman Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) whose husband was killed in an accident.