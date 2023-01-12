 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate is over the moon after being nominated by Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for her performance in a comedy series..

Earlier, SAG announced their nominations in which they selected Christina as an Outstanding Performance by a Female actress for her lead role in Netflix hit series Dead To Me.

Following this nomination, the Bad Moms took to Twitter to share her feelings and say thanks to the body for the honour.

“Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975,” wrote the 51-year-old.

Reflecting on her health struggle, Christina stated, “I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile.”

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

Christina also sent out “love” to her “peers” while she also gave a special shoutout to her “sweet Jean Smart” and “other incredible ladies” she had walked beside.

For the unversed, Christina played the role of Jen Harding in Dead To Me. The story revolves around Jen, a realtor, who forms connection with a woman Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) whose husband was killed in an accident. 

More From Entertainment:

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being
PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets
Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism
Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch
Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison
Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos
Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan
King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry

King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics
Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama

Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama