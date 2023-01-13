Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella hospitalized: ‘The hits just keep coming’

 
Friday Jan 13 2023
Friday Jan 13, 2023

Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella has just found herself back at the hospital after a health scare.

The mom-of-five shared a sneak peek of the emergency room and her daughter over on social media.

The post has been shared to Instagram Stories and features her 14-year-old daughter hooked up to a number of different wires in her chest.

She can also be seen covering up with a face mask in the same picture.

The image also features a caption that showcases Spelling’s gut-wrenching response to it all.

Her post not only tagged Stella but also read, “The hits just keep coming [crying emoji]”

Apart from Stella, the singer-songwriter shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott, 55.

