 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

John Abraham ducks out to comment on Shah Rukh Khan's body in 'Pathaan'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Shah Rukh made eight pack abs for Pathaan
Shah Rukh made eight pack abs for 'Pathaan'

John Abraham, at an event, dodged a question asked to him about Shah Rukh Kahn’s fitness and body in Pathaan.

A video has been circulating that shows John attending an event. While interacting with the media, John dodges the question when asked about SRK's physique in Pathaan; he subtly asks for ‘next question’.

After the release of Pathaan’s trailer, many fans and critics started trolling on the physique Khan has built up for the role. Social media is clearly divided between admiration and doubts.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial has already been facing trolls for its song Besharam Rang because the outfits worn by Deepika Padukone in the song that resulted in hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The trailer looks extremely exciting as it is filled with suspense, thriller and lots of action sequences. In the film, Shah Rukh will be playing a RAW agent who is brought back from exile to deal with John, who will be playing an antagonist in the movie. Meanwhile, Deepika seems to team up with Pathaan for the mission.

Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films and is set to hit theatres on January 25, reports NDTV.

More From Showbiz:

Sanjay Dutt preferred death over cancer treatment: See why?

Sanjay Dutt preferred death over cancer treatment: See why?
Joo Jong Hyuk confirmed to star in upcoming movie 'Because I Hate Korea'

Joo Jong Hyuk confirmed to star in upcoming movie 'Because I Hate Korea'
'Paan Singh Tomar' writer Sanjay Chouhan dies

'Paan Singh Tomar' writer Sanjay Chouhan dies
Shah Rukh Khan shares son AbRam's favourite scene from 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan shares son AbRam's favourite scene from 'Pathaan'
Siddharth Malhotra has Kiara Advani on his speed dial list?: Details inside

Siddharth Malhotra has Kiara Advani on his speed dial list?: Details inside
R Madhavan joins Akshay Kumar in C.Sankaran Nair's biopic: Reports

R Madhavan joins Akshay Kumar in C.Sankaran Nair's biopic: Reports
Asim Azhar’s drops new single Dard, trends on YouTube

Asim Azhar’s drops new single Dard, trends on YouTube
Suniel Shetty reveals why he 'quit' movies

Suniel Shetty reveals why he 'quit' movies

Kartik Aaryan's action-comedy film 'Shehzada': Trailer out now

Kartik Aaryan's action-comedy film 'Shehzada': Trailer out now
Swara Bhasker gets a 'nose piercing in desi style': See video

Swara Bhasker gets a 'nose piercing in desi style': See video
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to get married on THIS date: Reports

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to get married on THIS date: Reports
Karan Johar's father Yash Johar left him a letter with an 'important advice'

Karan Johar's father Yash Johar left him a letter with an 'important advice'