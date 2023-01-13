 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez looks angelic in all-white attire as she promotes 'Shotgun Wedding'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Jennifer Lopez looks angelic in all-white attire as she promotes ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Jennifer Lopez looks angelic in all-white attire as she promotes ‘Shotgun Wedding’ 

Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate fashion icon of Hollywood and her latest Instagram pictures are proof.

Lopez looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned an all-white pantsuit while promoting her latest film - a romantic comedy titled Shotgun Wedding.

Taking to her social media account, the Marry Me starlet, 53, treated her 231 million followers with her latest style statement.

Lopez sported an oversized white pantsuit from the Spring/Summer 2023 Michael Kors Collection. The outfit featured a white blazer and matching high-waisted pants with an oversized linen shirt underneath.

The Hustlers diva paired the look with a metallic gold belt and a pair of chunky gold heels to match. She accessorized her look with layers of gold necklaces in different lengths, a pair of dangling earrings, and various statement rings.

Lopez dropped the pictures with caption, “It’s a nice day for a white (Shotgun) Wedding,” followed by a white heart icon.

Lopez and Josh Duhamel starrer Shotgun Wedding will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 27.

