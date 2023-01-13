 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry a ‘monster’ of casual cruelty: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of turning into a ‘monster of casual cruelty’ in matters regarding Prince William.

This allegation has been shared by royal author Jan Moir, in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, the writer admitted, “Let us spare a thought for Prince William.”

Moir also said, “Where does all this leave him? Imagine his position. For most of your life you have loved and looked out for your little brother, only to discover via the pages of the fastest-selling memoir in history — 1.43 million copies in all formats in U.S., Canada and Britain on day one — that he resented you all along. Deeply.”

“Everything, from your bigger bedroom and your more exalted position in the family hierarchy, to your physical resemblance to Mummy, which he envy, envy, envies. Then he exults when this resemblance disappears with age, replaced by 'your alarming baldness, more advanced than mine'.”

“So casually cruel, in the name of being honest, as the song goes.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “ if you have to vitiate someone else's happiness to augment your own, to prove to yourself that you are not the second-rate sibling after all, then you are a monster.”

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna stuns in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer

Rihanna stuns in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer
Sylvester Stallone enjoys relaxed day running errands after agreeing to do reality show

Sylvester Stallone enjoys relaxed day running errands after agreeing to do reality show
BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports

BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports
Man fined after pleading guilty to egg attack on King Charles

Man fined after pleading guilty to egg attack on King Charles
Kim Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic posts amid ex Kanye West 'secret marriage

Kim Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic posts amid ex Kanye West 'secret marriage
Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest

Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest

John Fogerty regains song rights after 50 years legal wrangling

John Fogerty regains song rights after 50 years legal wrangling
Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter

Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter

Miley Cyrus drops MV of 'Flowers' from her album 'Endless Summer Vacation'

Miley Cyrus drops MV of 'Flowers' from her album 'Endless Summer Vacation'
Johnny Depp's daughter makes first appearance since death of dad’s friend Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp's daughter makes first appearance since death of dad’s friend Jeff Beck
Andrew Tate signed lucrative deal with Rumble months before arrest

Andrew Tate signed lucrative deal with Rumble months before arrest

King Charles assures continued support to Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry’s allegations

King Charles assures continued support to Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry’s allegations