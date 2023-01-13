Victimhood ‘is a way of life’ for Prince Harry: report

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for making victimhood a ‘way of life’ for himself.



Journalist and royal commentator Jennie Bond brought this claim to light.

She made the admissions in a piece for The Mirror and blasted the Duke for his ‘internal conflict and confusion’.

Bond started by saying, “The latest trailer for ITV’s interview with Prince Harry lays bare the full horror of how he and his brother were required to perform for the crowds and the cameras after Diana’s death.”

“The conflict between their aching, private grief and the public role that was expected of them is set out in painful detail.”

“It’s easy to say that Harry has made victimhood a way of life. Sometimes, it seems, everything has to be someone else’s fault.”

“But you would have to have a heart of stone to fail to sympathise with him when he describes the trauma of his mother’s death and the days that followed.”