Friday Jan 13 2023
Friday Jan 13, 2023

Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman

Kanye West has officially tied the knot with a mystery woman who works for his brand Yeezy.

News of the nuptials have been brought to light by TMZ and per their findings, the rapper seems to have gotten tied down, barely two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian became finalized.

The bride in question is the architectural designer at Yeezy, Bianca.

However, it does not appear that the duo have ye legally finalized their documentation or secured a marriage certificate.

Bianca has also been reported to be a long-term employee of Yeezy for quite a few years now.

This news follows a paparazzi snap where Kanye and Bianca were photographed grabbing lunch with wedding bands on.

For those unversed, Kanye officially settled his divorce settlement with Kim Kardashian back in November. 

