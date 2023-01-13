Miley Cyrus drops MV of 'Flowers' from her album 'Endless Summer Vacation'

Miley Cyrus’ track Flowers has been with an anticipating music video that showcases self-love and courage after heartbreak.



The 30-year-old singer on Thursday, dropped Flowers, the first song from her highly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which is expected to be released on March 10, 2023.

Endless Summer Vacation is described as the singer's love letter to Los Angeles.

In the track called Flowers, Cyrus is seen singing about the bright side of an ending relationship, which includes buying herself flowers, and her tendency to "love me better than you can."

The video of the song is created by the singer and directed by Jacob Bixenman, Cyrus is dressed in a gold top that exposes her stomach.

Flowers' video concludes with displaying Cyrus on a rooftop, with hands on her hips, with a spotlight on her as she takes a long look into the camera.

Cyrus officially announced her eighth studio album during her second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which she hosted with her godmother Dolly Parton.

Rumors about the singer’s new music first circulated in November after the Wrecking Ball songstress reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-it, with whom she had worked back in 2013 on her fourth studio album Bangerz.

Watch the Song



