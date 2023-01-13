 
Friday Jan 13 2023
Robbie Bachman passed away at the age of 69

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for the music band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, passed away at the age of 69 as the news was confirmed by his brother Randy on Twitter. However, Randy did not share anything about the cause and the date of his brother's death, as reported by Fox News.

Robbie's brother and his bandmate in the music band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Randy, took to Twitter to confirm the news of his brother's death.

Randy also mentioned the death of rock star Jeff Beck in his post for his brother, Jeff died on Tuesday at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Randy wrote, "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family."

Robbie and Randy formed the band Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973 which reunited in 1988 after a split in 1979.

