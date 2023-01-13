James Cameron reveals Leonardo DiCaprio thought 'Titanic' was too easy

James Cameron talked about working with Leonardo DiCaprio in his cult classic film Titanic in a recent interview and revealed that he had to convince Leonardo to take up his role as he was unwilling to do so thinking that the role was too easy, as reported by Fox News.

James revealed that he had to convince Leonardo for three to four weeks to take up his role in Titanic because he didn't realize how difficult that role was until he took it.

James said, "Leonardo came in, he auditioned with Kate [Winslet], he was spectacular, and then I wound up having to convince the studio to cast him and him to be in the movie."

He further added, "He didn’t accept the role until he realized how difficult it was. He thought it was too easy. ‘Leading man, I don’t want to do that. I want to do a guy with a drug addiction problem, or whatever.’ He wanted more of a problem, because he saw that as actable."

Titanic was released in 1997 and it starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles.