Saturday Jan 14 2023
Harry says he wants to help William's children as one will end up like him

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

One of Prince William's children will end up being Spare like Prince Harry and Duke of Sussex says he wants to help his brother's children.

In an interview with Telegraph Harry, who has just released his book titled "Spare", said he was someone "who likes to fix things".

Prince Harry said he wants to help William's children as "at least one will end up like me".

Harry believe he can "fix" things for his niece and nephews, George, Charlotte and Louis, although he admitted the Prince of Wales has made it "very clear" the children are "not my responsibility".

"And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare."

In his Netflix documentary and the memoir, Harry seemed to blame Prince William for his departure from the royal family.

Although both Meghan and Harry criticized the royal family, but William and his wife Kate Middleton appeared to be the main target of their documentary and the Duke's book.

