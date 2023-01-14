 
Prince Harry claims ‘insensitive’ William ‘teased’ him over panic attacks

Prince Harry claimed in his memoir 'Spare' that Prince William once 'insensitively' mocked his panic attacks

Prince Harry has claimed in his memoir Spare that an ‘insensitive’ Prince William once ‘teased’ him when he was struggling with a panic attack.

The Duke of Sussex’s book, which released to thunderous response on January 10, includes a chapter where he describes how he experienced his first-ever panic attack while he was with William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Harry, who described himself as an agoraphobe, shared how he found himself in a panic attack while on way to a polo game in Gloucestershire.

He then went on to share how Prince William then allegedly mocked him at a later time, despite knowing how he struggled with panic attacks.

Sharing how he struggled during a public speaking engagement, Prince Harry said: “After one speech, which couldn't be avoided or cancelled, and during which I’d nearly fainted, William came up to be backstage, laughing.”

“‘Harold! Look at you! You’re drenched.’ I couldn't fathom his reaction. Him of all people,” Prince Harry continued.

He then added: “He knew something was up, something bad. He’d told me that day or soon after that I needed help. And now he was teasing me? I couldn’t imagine how he could be so insensitive.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s book Spare also mentions several other shocking revelations about Prince William, including one where he claims that William physically assaulted him in 2019.

