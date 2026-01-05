Cher expresses disapproval of Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard couple after drama

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard seem to be an odd fit for co-star Cher

Cher candidly admitted that she doesn’t think Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the perfect fit for each other, after the longstanding controversies surrounding the couple.

The 79-year-old music legend appeared on the actor’s podcast, Armchair Expert, on Monday, January 5, where she reflected on the Nobody Wants This star and Shepard’s marriage.

The Hit and Run star openly asked the Believe hitmaker who she would have picked as Bell’s “dream partner” instead of him during the podcast.

Although Cher couldn’t think of any other candidate for the Gossip Girl actress, the Mask actress claimed that she trusts Bell in her choice. “The truth is, I trust her. So you must have something that I don't see,” she said.

The Strong Enough songstress and Bell first met when they were filming Burlesque together. At the time, The Good Place actress and the comedian were fiancés and went on to tie the knot three years later.

During the episode, Shepard went on to make his usual dark jokes, which dragged him and Bell into controversy last year.

In her anniversary post, Bell made a domestic violence joke about her and Shepard’s marriage, which sparked much outrage all over social media.