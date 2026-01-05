Jessica Biel stands proudly as Justin Timberlake's top fan

Jessica Biel openly showed her love and pride while supporting her husband Justin Timberlake during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The actress was often seen in the audience at his concerts, dancing and cheering without any hesitation.

Jessica made it clear that she was not trying to stay low key, as she was simply enjoying the moment and celebrating Justin’s work.

The couple share two sons, Silas, 10, and five year old Phineas, and she said she felt proud watching him perform on stage.

Speaking to E! News, Jessica said, “I feel like I'm up there with his number one fans.

"He's so amazing live. There's just no one like him – who can perform like him, who sings like him. He just brings so much joy.

"I don't care if I look like a crazy person. I'm gonna dance my butt off for two and a half hours.

"I love his music, and I don't care – I'm just gonna say it – I adore him, and I love him as an artist and a performer."

The 43 year old actress also spoke about their marriage and called Justin her best friend.

She explained that having a partner who understands the entertainment industry made their relationship stronger.

The actress went on to add that they supported each other through long work hours and time apart.

However, Justin was diagnosed with Lyme disease last year after struggling with pain and extreme tiredness.

A source told People magazine that Jessica noticed something was wrong and encouraged him to get medical help.