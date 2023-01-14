 
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage

Kim Kardashian looked cool and calm as she has been seen for the first time since her 45-year-old ex-husband Kanye West wed his 27-year-old Yeezy employee Bianca Censori.

The 42-year-old Kim was smiling as she boarded a private jet in Los Angeles along with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner on Friday morning.

The family members are heading to Toronto in Canada for the funeral of Khloe's ex-Tristan Thompson's mother Andrea who died last week of a heart attack.

The reality TV stars were seen walking up the steps of the aircraft one after another and all were dressed in black.

Kim smiled as she ascended the steps with her raven hair pulled back tightly and her clothing loose-fitting.

She, Khloe, and Kris are flying to Toronto in Canada to support Khloe's ex-partner and father of her two children, basketball star Tristan Thompson, during the funeral for his mother Andrea.

She died after a heart attack on January 6 in Toronto.

This is the first time Kim has been seen since news her ex-husband has remarried.

On Friday morning she was on Instagram and shared cryptic notes about how people really want to help other people, and there was another note about how the black sheep can turn into a goat, which was a reference to the abbreviation to Greatest Of All Time. 

