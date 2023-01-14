 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid drops gushing tribute for mom Yolanda: ‘World is lucky to have you in it’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Bella Hadid drops gushing tribute for mom Yolanda: ‘World is lucky to have you in it’
Bella Hadid drops gushing tribute for mom Yolanda: ‘World is lucky to have you in it’

Bella Hadid shared a gushing tribute for her mother Yolanda Hadid in honour of her 59th birthday.

The supermodel took to Instagram to drop some throwback snaps to wish her mother on her big day along with a heartwarming note.

“Happy birthday. My Queen! Forever and always,” Bella wrote beside series of vintage snaps featuring her gorgeous mother on different occasions.

“I wish they could feel your spirit, love, maternal attributes, your laugh, your kindness, your friendship, your charisma, your generosity, your care, your time, or how it feels to have you as a mother for once second.

“To anyone who needs it, you are a natural giver. At your best, you are love The world is lucky to have you in it. I love you so much mama. @yolanda.hadid,” she wrote.

In the first image, Yolanda looked breathtakingly beautiful in a low-cut white top while embracing her daughters, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Sharing a glimpse of her birthday bash, Yolanda shared a video on the photo sharing app featuring her girls and beau Joseph Jingoli singing Happy Birthday to her.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West, wife Bianca honeymooning at lavish Utah resort

Kanye West, wife Bianca honeymooning at lavish Utah resort
Prince Harry saw Meghan Markle 'flood of tears' dripping on Archie in nursery

Prince Harry saw Meghan Markle 'flood of tears' dripping on Archie in nursery
Prince Harry's book sets a new world record

Prince Harry's book sets a new world record

'Man baby' Prince Harry blames media for his kills in Afghanistan: Expert

'Man baby' Prince Harry blames media for his kills in Afghanistan: Expert
Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'

Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'
Prince Harry wants Royals to 'come clean' and 'apologise' to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wants Royals to 'come clean' and 'apologise' to Meghan Markle
King Charles carries teddy bear to ‘soothe’ his ‘essential loneliness’: Harry

King Charles carries teddy bear to ‘soothe’ his ‘essential loneliness’: Harry
Prince Harry branded ‘magician’, got Prince William and 'referee' Diana 'quiet'

Prince Harry branded ‘magician’, got Prince William and 'referee' Diana 'quiet'
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Princess Diana two-word answer when ‘misogynist’ asked ‘where are you children?’

Princess Diana two-word answer when ‘misogynist’ asked ‘where are you children?’
Prince Harry ‘red flags’ for Camilla show he ‘clearly does not love her’

Prince Harry ‘red flags’ for Camilla show he ‘clearly does not love her’
King Charles not 'wallowing' like Harry despite being brought up by 'nannies'

King Charles not 'wallowing' like Harry despite being brought up by 'nannies'