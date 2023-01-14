Netflix: Here's the complete list of January 2023 upcoming week releases

Netflix has a wide collection of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and standup comedies for its subscribers for the upcoming week of January 2023.
Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on Netflix between January 16th, 2023 to 20th, 2023.
Coming to Netflix on January 16th:
Coming to Netflix on January 17th:
Coming to Netflix on January 19th:
- Alkhallat+
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
- Khallat+
- That ’90s Show
- The Pez Outlaw
- Women at War
Coming to Netflix on January 20th:
- Awaken
- Bake Squad
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
- Bling Empire: New York
- Booba (Season 5)
- Fauda (Season 4)
- Mission Majnu
- Jung_E
- Represent
Shahmaran
- Shanty Town
- Sweetie
- The Real World (Season 28)