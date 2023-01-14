Netflix: Here's the complete list of January 2023 upcoming week releases

Netflix has a wide collection of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and standup comedies for its subscribers for the upcoming week of January 2023.

Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on Netflix between January 16th, 2023 to 20th, 2023.

Coming to Netflix on January 16th:

Miu404

Quartet

Coming to Netflix on January 17th:

The Devil to Pay

Coming to Netflix on January 19th:

Alkhallat+

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat+

That ’90s Show

The Pez Outlaw

Women at War

Coming to Netflix on January 20th:

Awaken

Bake Squad

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Bling Empire: New York

Booba (Season 5)

Fauda (Season 4)

Mission Majnu

Jung_E

Represent

Shahmaran

Shanty Town

Sweetie

The Real World (Season 28)



