ABC set to replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on 'GMA3'?

ABC is eyeing DeMarco Morgan to permanently replace T.J. Holmes as Good Morning America host, as the studio showed the door to the latter.

According to Page Six, sources confided that ABC, "loves the job Morgan's doing," adding, "everyone thinks he's been really great."

The report adds that the former New York local newsman was recently spotted with GMA3 executive producer Cat Mckenzie, with local ABC News talent, including Sade Baderinwa and Kemberley Richardson.

We hear people were "congratulating him and telling him nice job."

"A lot of [people] were giving him a lot of praise, and he seemed very happy. He was the first to arrive and one of the last to leave," a spy told us.

"The vibe was very positive. People were taking pictures and catching up," our spy said.

Morgan has been filling T.J. Holmes's seat at GMA3 with co-host ABC News anchor Rhiannon Ally.

However, the pair's chemistry is not at the same level as Holmes and Robach, "the ratings have been steady. The numbers are good," according to another insider.

"DeMarco and Rhiannon aren't screwing on the weekend and then coming to work on Monday, so, of course, they're not going to have the same energy as T.J. and Amy," the source quipped.

An ABC insider insisted that "no one knows" what will happen with Holmes and Robach.

The same source added, "A decision hasn't been made yet. There can't be a new anchor if a decision hasn't been made. Their names are still on the show."

Another source familiar with the situation told us, "there's nothing definitive right now," but it is "very unlikely" that they will return.

"Anything is on the table. Anything is possible. It's frustrating, but [Robach and Holmes] are preparing themselves for the outcome," they said.