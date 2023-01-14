 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Prince Harry ‘feels wronged’ like a ‘little boy lost’: report

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry accused of turning into nothing more than a ‘little lost boy’ who ‘feels wronged’ by everyone in his family.

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare has dominated the conversation for a week.

He writer also goes on to accuse the Duke of “including a mix of his own memories and hastily Googled facts.”

“He comes across as a little boy lost, left out of the family’s decision-making process and main events, and there’s a certain naivety about what was required from him as a royal.”

“His attempts to vilify the Press and the frankly embarrassing anagram of one of his journalist enemies paint him as quite child-like.”

“It’s no surprise he feels wronged by the way his life has been spun by the media and his own family, but every chapter comes across as very “woe is me”. But there were parts that made me warm to him. Being brought up in a family that didn’t show emotion must be tough.”

