Prince Harry lets ‘internal conflict’ show by mistake during interview

Prince Harry’s body language during the latest interview displayed a sign that the Duke of Sussex was thinking something else and was saying something else.

Body language expert Greg Hartley analysed the Duke of Sussex’s interview with journalist Anderson Cooper, aired on January 8.

“The ball is very much in their court but Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong. But every time we ask that question no one is telling us the specifics of what we did wrong,” Prince Harry said.

“There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private, that doesn’t get leaked,” he added.

Greg told Daily Star that the word “specifics” hints what’s going on in his mind.

“[Harry] uses a word that I don’t think he should ever use and that is ‘specifics.’ In the famous words of Mandy Patinkin, I don’t think that word means what you think it means. I don’t think he has ever used a specific in anything,” Greg said.

The expert said that using the word “specifics” shows “there’s more cognitive dissonance” or “internal conflict” during that interview.