Prince Harry ‘brand new’ book put on sale as ‘unwanted present’

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare broke records soon after it's release however a seller is selling the book at a low price.

The book hit the shelves earlier this month and soon became the number one best seller with 1.4 million copies sold.

The book, which is being sold for £14, has also been Amazon’s bestseller based on pre-orders online.

However, a local from Edinburgh put on an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell the book for £5 only. He shared it was an 'Unwanted present, get in touch. Brand new.'

Prince Harry in his book claimed that Prince William physically attacked him. Moreover, the Duke also talked about suffering panic attacks.

The father of two also alleged that his father King Charles III was jealous of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.