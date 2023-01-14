Everything you need to know about Sindh LG elections: The complete guide to casting vote and polling details

A voter is casting his vote at a polling station during by-elections in the NA-237 constituency in Karachi on October 16, 2022. — PPI

Political activity has reached its zenith in Sindh, as the province holds local body elections tomorrow (Sunday) across Sindh and Hyderabad.



The polling time is from 8am to 5pm.

It cannot be stressed enough that the voters must be fully aware of the constituency and the polling station where they have been registered.

If you still have doubts about this, then text your Computerised National Identity Card number (CNIC) number — without hyphens — to 8300.

Here's a complete guide for voters to cast their ballots in the Sindh local body polls:

Reach out to the polling officer

Once you have entered the polling station reach out to the polling officer.

Show CNIC to the polling officer

Show your original CNIC to the polling officer who will then check your details in the voter list and cross your name off of it. This process will be observed by each party’s polling agent who will then check the voter’s details in their list.

It should be noted that those whose CNICs have expired can also cast their vote; however, polling officers will not accept photocopies of CNIC.

Thumb impression

The officer will then take your thumb impression on a counterfoil of the ballot paper in front of your picture. Part of the voter's thumb under his/her thumbnail would then be marked with indelible ink after making sure there was no mark on it already.

In the case of male voters, the left-hand thumb will be marked, while the ink will be applied to the right-hand thumbs of female electors.

Presiding officers to issue ballot papers

Once your thumb impression has been taken, you will then be sent to the assistant presiding officer who will issue ballot papers.

After this, you will be sent to the assistant presiding officer who will issue two ballot papers — green and blue — for the chairman and vice chairman union council and general members ward union council.

All these assistant presiding officers will write your CNIC number, census block code number, serial number and area name on the counterfoil of the ballot paper.

The assistant presiding officers will also stamp the papers and sign them.

These officers will then take your thumb impression on the counterfoil.

It should also be noted that those casting votes from districts will be issued three ballot papers — green, blue and off-white.



Voting for candidate

In the next step, you will be sent towards the voting screen where you can stamp the ballot papers according to your choice.

Drop ballot paper in the ballot box

After stamping the ballot papers, fold them and drop them in the allotted boxes.

What you need to be mindful of at this stage is that there is no presiding officer, polling agent, or candidate present during this process.

Contact polling agent for any queries

However, if you have any queries you may contact any officer or polling agent to address your concerns.

Things to keep in mind

Moreover, the voters must keep in mind the following to ensure that the voting process is smooth.

1. Respect the priority list

According to ECP, pregnant women, people with disabilities, senior citizens, and transgender persons will be given priority while votes are being cast.

So please wait for your turn patiently.

2. Cellphones, cameras barred inside polling stations

You won't be allowed to carry your mobile phones and cameras inside the polling stations, so please make arrangements beforehand.

3. Mark your ballot paper clearly

Please make sure you mark your vote clearly and firmly on the symbol of the party/candidate you support.



