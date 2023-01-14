 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year
Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year

Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing and theft of alcohol at a neighbour's home in Vermont and faced 12-month probation along with a $500 fine, as reported by Fox News.

Ezra was charged with trespassing and theft last year at a neighbour's house for which he pleaded guilty on Friday to avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanour charge of unlawful trespass.

Ezra's lawyer Lisa Shelkrot sent a statement on his behalf which read, "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Ezra had pleaded not guilty of stealing alcohol from his neighbour's home in last October and he was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. Ezra was also arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities

Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities
Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford expecting their third child

Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford expecting their third child

Kylie Jenner sees her reflection in daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner sees her reflection in daughter Stormi
James Blunt makes surprising confession about Elton John white tie party

James Blunt makes surprising confession about Elton John white tie party
Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori resembles his ex Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori resembles his ex Kim Kardashian?
Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss

Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey weighs in on gender identity

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey weighs in on gender identity
Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider

Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
‘1923’ actor explains Spencer & Alex's romance in 'Yellowstone' prequel

‘1923’ actor explains Spencer & Alex's romance in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak
Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’

Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’
Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award

Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award