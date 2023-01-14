Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year

Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing and theft of alcohol at a neighbour's home in Vermont and faced 12-month probation along with a $500 fine, as reported by Fox News.

Ezra was charged with trespassing and theft last year at a neighbour's house for which he pleaded guilty on Friday to avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanour charge of unlawful trespass.

Ezra's lawyer Lisa Shelkrot sent a statement on his behalf which read, "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Ezra had pleaded not guilty of stealing alcohol from his neighbour's home in last October and he was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. Ezra was also arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.