Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death

Billy Bush opened up about interviewing the recently deceased Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death and shared that she seemed 'definitely off' in the interview, as reported by Fox News.

Billy interviewed Lisa on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe awards ceremony. He shares that she struggled to climb up to a platform for the interview and her balance also looked off.

Billy said, "She was cognizant, she was certainly with it, just a second slow . . . she was definitely there, just a tad off in some way. You could see her hanging on to Jerry Schilling’s arm there, she was very uneven in her balance, and her speech was very slow."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

Priscilla shared a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."