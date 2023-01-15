 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

MQM-P announces boycott of LG elections in Sindh

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announces of boycott LG elections in Sindh on January 15, 2023. — Screengrab of a YouTube video
MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announces of boycott LG elections in Sindh on January 15, 2023. — Screengrab of a YouTube video

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to boycott the second phase of the local governments elections being held today in Sindh districts, as the elections have been pre-rigged, Geo News reported on Sunday.  

"The local body elections have already been rigged. Accordingly, we refuse to recognize the polls," MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, talking to the media in Sunday's early hours. 

Siddiqui said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was formed to conduct the election in a transparent manner. However, the election commission has not fulfilled its responsibility towards its main function, he asserted, adding that the party protested against this injustice. 

"We have been fighting for justice until today [January 15]. The provincial government also drew the ECP's attention to the delimitations of the constituencies," he said. But, the ECP turned a deaf ear to all entreaties by the Muttahida, he said. 

"All the efforts that Muttahida put in were not meant for the mayorship but for the proper representation of the city," he emphasised. 

The city, nonetheless, will not acknowledge these elections, as there is no voter list or delimitations properly managed by the ECP, he said. Accordingly, the party is withdrawing from today's local bodies elections in protest, he said, calling on the citizens of the metropolis to withdraw their right to vote.

Siddiqui said that the ECP did not listen to the MQM-P's reservations. "Therefore, we will not participate in elections that will not lead to democracy and that will not reflect a mandate," he said.

The MQM-P leader appealed to citizens to remain at home and participate in the protest. It is because the results of today's elections are not going to reach the people, he stressed.

He said that the true heir of the city will return again. The MQM-P will start its concerted and organised work from January 16, he said.

More to come ... 

More From Pakistan:

BBC documentary looks into rise and fall of private equity tycoon Arif Naqvi

BBC documentary looks into rise and fall of private equity tycoon Arif Naqvi
Punjab Assembly stands dissolved as governor refuses to sign summary

Punjab Assembly stands dissolved as governor refuses to sign summary
Nawaz directs PML-N to mobilise workers for Punjab elections with 'full force'

Nawaz directs PML-N to mobilise workers for Punjab elections with 'full force'
PM Shehbaz will have to take trust vote: Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz will have to take trust vote: Imran Khan
Bilawal wants MQM-P's 'all-out participation' in LG elections

Bilawal wants MQM-P's 'all-out participation' in LG elections
Everything you need to know about Sindh LG elections: The complete guide to casting vote and polling details

Everything you need to know about Sindh LG elections: The complete guide to casting vote and polling details
HDT leader Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman handed over to police on physical remand

HDT leader Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman handed over to police on physical remand
Over 43,000 law enforcement personnel deployed in Karachi ahead of LG polls

Over 43,000 law enforcement personnel deployed in Karachi ahead of LG polls
CM Mahmood Khan to dissolve KP Assembly today

CM Mahmood Khan to dissolve KP Assembly today
FIA summons Qasim Suri for allegedly abusing Saleem Safi's parents

FIA summons Qasim Suri for allegedly abusing Saleem Safi's parents
Journalist allegedly involved in Gen Bajwa's tax data leak sent on physical remand

Journalist allegedly involved in Gen Bajwa's tax data leak sent on physical remand
Glacial gales: Karachiites warned to bundle up for intense cold snap

Glacial gales: Karachiites warned to bundle up for intense cold snap