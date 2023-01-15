MQM-P announces boycott of LG elections in Sindh

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announces of boycott LG elections in Sindh on January 15, 2023. — Screengrab of a YouTube video

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to boycott the second phase of the local governments elections being held today in Sindh districts, as the elections have been pre-rigged, Geo News reported on Sunday.

"The local body elections have already been rigged. Accordingly, we refuse to recognize the polls," MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, talking to the media in Sunday's early hours.

Siddiqui said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was formed to conduct the election in a transparent manner. However, the election commission has not fulfilled its responsibility towards its main function, he asserted, adding that the party protested against this injustice.

"We have been fighting for justice until today [January 15]. The provincial government also drew the ECP's attention to the delimitations of the constituencies," he said. But, the ECP turned a deaf ear to all entreaties by the Muttahida, he said.



"All the efforts that Muttahida put in were not meant for the mayorship but for the proper representation of the city," he emphasised.



The city, nonetheless, will not acknowledge these elections, as there is no voter list or delimitations properly managed by the ECP, he said. Accordingly, the party is withdrawing from today's local bodies elections in protest, he said, calling on the citizens of the metropolis to withdraw their right to vote.

Siddiqui said that the ECP did not listen to the MQM-P's reservations. "Therefore, we will not participate in elections that will not lead to democracy and that will not reflect a mandate," he said.

The MQM-P leader appealed to citizens to remain at home and participate in the protest. It is because the results of today's elections are not going to reach the people, he stressed.



He said that the true heir of the city will return again. The MQM-P will start its concerted and organised work from January 16, he said.