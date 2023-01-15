 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry could receive more than 1$ million in royalties for his book: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry could receive more than 1$ million in royalties for his book: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couple could ultimately receive well in excess of £100million in global royalties for Harry’s memoir, according to the British media.

Quoting sources, Daily Express reported that the book's instant, phenomenal success has taken everyone by surprise.

“Nobody expected sales figures like the ones we are seeing. Harry could easily overtake the combined book sales of the Obamas, the company’s current joint best-selling authors.'

The report said Meghan could also release her own book in the near future.

It said the heat is on to get 'Meghan’s version of events – both with the Royal Family and her own family members in America – out there in print as soon as possible, ideally early next year to pick-up sales when demand for Spare slows down.”

Harry's book came just days after the couple appeared in a hit Netflix documentary.

More From Entertainment:

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Britney Spears reportedly has ‘manic’ episode in public, Sam Asghari ‘storms out’

Britney Spears reportedly has ‘manic’ episode in public, Sam Asghari ‘storms out’
Travis Scott ‘running from commitment’ with Kylie Jenner: Insider

Travis Scott ‘running from commitment’ with Kylie Jenner: Insider
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott rekindling romance: Insider

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott rekindling romance: Insider
Cindy Crawford pays tribute to Tatjana Pattiz

Cindy Crawford pays tribute to Tatjana Pattiz

'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations

'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges
BLACKPINK Lisa humorously responds to a fan's request of borrowing her cat at a concert

BLACKPINK Lisa humorously responds to a fan's request of borrowing her cat at a concert
'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates

'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates
BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin

BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin
Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'

Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'
Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death

Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death