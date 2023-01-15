 
Travis Scott 'running from commitment' with Kylie Jenner: Insider

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly have a major cause for their split and many wonder it’s his lack of 100% commitment.

HollywoodLife’s inside sources brought these revelations to light.

Reportedly, “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life.”

“He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Even’s Kylie’s family was ‘well aware’ of it too and many dear members had already started asking about the big question during her special Mothers’ Day trip to the Turks & Caicos.

According to the insider, “As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon.”

This follows a past ‘rough patch’ that Travis and Jenner hit, and sources assure, “They have broken up several times before and have gotten back together, so no one would be surprised if they do again.” But “After everything that he went through this past year, the fact that Kylie stood by him speaks volumes.”

