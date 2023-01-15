Prince Harry needs ‘flexibility on all sides’ from Prince William, King Charles

 
Sources fear Prince Harry will need ‘flexibility from all sides’ if the Royal Family intends on making peace with Prince William and King Charles.

Inside sources close to The Times issued this warning about the Royal Family’s relationships.

Per the insider, “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn't get everything right, and we got a lot wrong’... It's going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”

The insider also laid the ground work for one such conversation and added how Prince Harry will ‘assuredly need “some of his people” whom he trusts in the room, so he doesn’t feel like he’s being ambushed.

According to the Daily Mail, even a second source chimed in over the entire situation, and added, “They have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”

