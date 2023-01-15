 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Brad Pitt brings classic Hollywood charm to Paris at ‘Babylon’ premiere

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Brad Pitt continues to stun fans with his classic Hollywood charm. The heartthrob walked on the red carpet of his latest film Babylon premiere event in Paris this weekend.

Pitt, 59, looked dapper as he stepped out for the premiere event on Saturday, held at Le Grand Rex on Saturday.

The Bullet Train actor looked dapper in an all-black suit. He squinted at the camera flashes and threw his hands in the air before posing for selfies with a drag queen at the premiere.

Pitt was joined by his co-stars Li Jun Li and Jovan Adepo along with director Damien Chazelle and his wife Olivia Hamilton at the glam event.

The Fury actor waved towards onlookers and pointed at the film's title on the press wall.

Set in 1920s Hollywood, Babylon centres around the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers - including characters portrayed by Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Babylon premiered in Los Angeles on December 15, 2022, and was released in the United States on December 23, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. It will hit UK cinemas on January 20, 2023.

