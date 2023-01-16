 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
AFP

'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office

By
AFP

Monday Jan 16, 2023

The Way Of Water stays afloat atop N.America box office

"Avatar: The Way of Water" easily stayed atop the North American box office for a fifth straight week, taking in an estimated $38.5 million on a long holiday weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

That brought the domestic total for the Disney/20th Century blockbuster -- the story of a blue-skinned race on a distant moon -- to an impressive $570 million, on top of an international total of $1.33 billion.

"The Way of Water," a sequel to the 2009 film that was the top grosser ever, could be the first film to hit $2 billion worldwide since the Covid pandemic struck, Variety reported.

In second place over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend was scary-doll thriller "M3GAN," from Universal and Blumhouse, at an estimated $21.2 million. The humanoid doll in question, designed as a companion to a young orphan girl, takes on a creepy life of her own.

Universal's family-oriented "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," an animated "Shrek" spinoff, again placed third, taking in $17.3 million.

Fourth place went to "A Man Called Otto," at $15 million. The Sony film, a feel-good adaptation of Swedish novel "A Man Called Ove," stars Tom Hanks as a world-class curmudgeon forced to deal with some caring neighbors.

And in fifth was a new Lionsgate release, action-thriller "Plane," at $11.6 million. Gerard Butler stars as a pilot who has to work with a convicted killer (played by Mike Colter) to protect passengers after the plane crash-lands in a remote Philippine jungle controlled by armed militias.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"House Party" ($4.5 million)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ($2.6 million)

"The Whale" ($1.8 million)

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" ($1.4 million)

"Waltair Veerayya" ($1.2 million).


More From Entertainment:

Prince William does no 'recognize' Prince Harry after 'insult' on Kate, Charlotte

Prince William does no 'recognize' Prince Harry after 'insult' on Kate, Charlotte
Meghan Markle shouted 'Kate is no the Queen' over Palace bias towards William wife

Meghan Markle shouted 'Kate is no the Queen' over Palace bias towards William wife
Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’

Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’
Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’

King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’
Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend

Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend
Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’

Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’
Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time

Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time
Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Perrie Edwards to sign a record deal with 'Beyonce and Harry Styles' record label for solo debut

Perrie Edwards to sign a record deal with 'Beyonce and Harry Styles' record label for solo debut
David Foster on working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She was iconic in her own right'

David Foster on working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She was iconic in her own right'