Prince William does not 'recognize' Prince Harry after 'insult' on Kate, Charlotte

Prince William has lost all faith in Prince Harry after his book hit the market.



The Prince of Wales is reportedly 'horrified' by his brother's words and feels 'terrible' about the whole situation.

A royal insider tells US Weekly: "William is absolutely horrified by all of this. He doesn't even recognise his own brother anymore.

"He wants to believe that there's still hope for peace down the line but it's hard. The fact Harry has been so rude and insulting towards him, his wife, his father and the monarchy as a whole is just terrible and he doesn't see how Harry can possibly come back into the fold in any capacity now."

Speaking to US Weekly, the source added: "At this point he's got no plans to speak to Harry, he's come to terms with the fact he's lost his little brother and quite possibly for life."