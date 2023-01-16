Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s body language after their wedding in 2018 was analysed by an expert.

During her conversation with Reader’s Digest, Patti Wood said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put focus on each other.

Patti noted the couple took a ‘moment to stop and look at each other’ when they stepped off the plane during their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

“It’s really one of many photos in which they’re giving each other this mutual gaze as if they’ve just now realized, ‘Look what I’ve got!’”

The expert observed: “It’s almost like time stops for them as they pause to connect and lock eyes. In this photo that would be seen by everyone, it is just the two of them, alone in their own world.”

She added: “You have the way they are both gazing at Archie, in precisely the same way they have always gazed at each other. It’s obvious this burgeoning family is, first and foremost, a family.”