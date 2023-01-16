 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Bhushan Kumar expresses his discomfort with actors who charge more

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Bhushan Kumar criticizes actors who charge ‘more’ for ‘less’
Bhushan Kumar criticizes actors who charge ‘more’ for ‘less’

Bhushan Kumar in a recent interview calls out actors who charge more and can't promise a 'solid' opening of the film. 

Previously, Karan Johar shared the same thoughts about actors charging more while giving their barest minimum.

Bhushan owns T-series and he has worked on a number of successful films. In an interview with PinkVilla, he said, ‘Still now there are some actors who say things like, 'We will charge this amount or we won't work.' So, we are not working with them, we are saying 'its fine, don't do it then.' Why should be give in to losses?... That you charge ₹20 crores 25 crores, and we will suffer the losses with the film...When the question comes to a project that is small and cannot take the cost that large, there we are in talks with the actor.’

In the same interview, Bhushan confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the pipeline and he will soon announce a release date. 

More From Showbiz:

Kuttey's box office collection: Film fails to impress audiences on third day of release

Kuttey's box office collection: Film fails to impress audiences on third day of release

Riz Ahmed shares his thoughts on 'Joyland's' ban

Riz Ahmed shares his thoughts on 'Joyland's' ban
Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani confirms their marriage

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani confirms their marriage
Kartik Aaryan pens special birthday wish for his 'Queen': Take a look

Kartik Aaryan pens special birthday wish for his 'Queen': Take a look
'Joyland' star Ali Junejo wins Best Actor at Palm Springs IFF

'Joyland' star Ali Junejo wins Best Actor at Palm Springs IFF
Vijay Varma strikes pose with rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia at an award show

Vijay Varma strikes pose with rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia at an award show
Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look
'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards
'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards
Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Huma Qureshi is about to 'sue' Anurag Kashyap

Huma Qureshi is about to 'sue' Anurag Kashyap
Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival

Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival