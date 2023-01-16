 
BTS Jimin will make his debut as solo artist soon, reports

BTS Jimin is all set to make debut as solo artist, the official agency for the band BIG HIT Music will announce shortly.

As reported by ALLKPop on January 16, BTS member Jimin is preparing to debut as a solo artist in February 2023. BIG HIT Music has commented that the label will be making a public announcement soon.

The official announcement by the group’s agency will come out once the exact schedule of Jimin’s solo debut is confirmed.

As per the reports, the upcoming first ever solo album of Jimin will be a "love letter" to the BTS fans, who are pronounced ARMY.

Jimin was featured in a recently released track Vibe that is sung by a popular Korean artist Taeyang. The song came out on January 13 and it marked Taeyang's comeback as a soloist after six years.

It was also Jimin’s first solo venture since BTS announced their indefinite hiatus.

