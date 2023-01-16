Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job

Jeremy Clarkson, who was under fire for a column against the Duchess, has finally apologised to Meghan Markle.



The TV presenter received massive backlash over a piece of writing for the The Sun newspaper, saying he “hates” Meghan Markle. He also referred to a scene from Game of Thrones, in which Cersei Lannister is forced to go on a ‘walk of shame,’ suggesting Markle should experience the same humiliation.



Clarkson wrote a “mea culpa” apology on Instagram, revealing he emailed the Sussexes after the column to apologize at length: "I am really sorry.”



He continued: "All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me pitting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on."



He noted that The Sun had "quickly apologized" for the piece, which was pulled from the internet, and that he tried to explain himself.

"But still, there were calls for me to be sacked and charged with a hate crime. More than 60 MPs demanded action to be taken. ITV, who make Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Amazon, who make the farm show and The Grand Tour, were incandescent.

"I therefore wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was, and then on Chroistmas morning, I emailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologize too. I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but the language I used in my column was disgraceful and I was profoundly sorry."

He claimed he’d sent the article to The Sun in a hurry without sense checking it with another person, and had felt "sick" once he’d read the article and realised its impact. "I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It’s horrible," he wrote.

"I knew what had happened straight away. I’d been thinking of a scene in Game of Thrones, but I’d forgotten to mention this. So it looked like I was actually asking for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head."

He added: “I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that."

Clarkson, who makes The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, will not sign another deal with Amazon Studios. However, the new seasons, that have already been commissioned, will go ahead but he won’t likely be on Prime Video shows after 2024.

