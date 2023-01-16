 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Cate Blanchett reflects on Critics Choice Awards: ‘stop televised horse race’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Cate Blanchett reflects on Critics Choice Awards: ‘stop televised horse race’
Cate Blanchett reflects on Critics Choice Awards: ‘stop televised horse race’

Cate Blanchett recently weighed in on award ceremonies, describing the event as “patriarchal pyramid” during Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The two-time Oscar winner lately won best actress at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards for her performance in Tár.

During her acceptance speech, the actress called out entertainment industry to “stop this race” of “televising the award” while she also mentioned that the “Best Actress category” was “extremely arbitrary”.

After accepting her award, Cate began her speech on a light note. She said, “This is actually the second award of the evening; Julia Roberts, earlier, presented me with a bottle of mouthwash. So, thank you, Julia. This is a poor second.”

Cate then explained, “This best actress, I mean it is extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances there have been by women not only in this room.”

“I would love it if we would just change this whole structure,” she remarked.

Cate further said, “It’s like what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here? Why don’t we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?”

Cate also expressed her annoyance over this “televised horse race”, stating, “And stop the televised horse race of it all.”

“Because, can I tell you, every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials — whatever — you’re all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually,” she commented.

In the end, Cate thanked everyone on that nomination list, adding, “I share this with you all.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slam Jeremy Clarkson over latest apology

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slam Jeremy Clarkson over latest apology
Prince Harry blasted as 'worst British export to the US in 200 years'

Prince Harry blasted as 'worst British export to the US in 200 years'
Gil Birmingham says he has 'deep respect and appreciation' for Kevin Costner

Gil Birmingham says he has 'deep respect and appreciation' for Kevin Costner
Ashley Robert commands attention in crop top as she leaves Heart FM

Ashley Robert commands attention in crop top as she leaves Heart FM
Allison Williams wants a sequel for M3GAN

Allison Williams wants a sequel for M3GAN
Katy Perry wants to become a 'grandma pop star'

Katy Perry wants to become a 'grandma pop star'
North West grabs attention as she wishes sister ‘Happy birthday’ in unique style

North West grabs attention as she wishes sister ‘Happy birthday’ in unique style
Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

Prince William 'left Harry in tears' by turning down Duke's request

Prince William 'left Harry in tears' by turning down Duke's request
Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years
Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech

Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech
King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death

King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death