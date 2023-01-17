 
Jennifer Lopez swoons over husband Ben Affleck in a recent interview: 'He's dreamy and a sweetheart'

Jennifer Lopez couldn't stop gushing about husband Ben Affleck in a recent interview, even after six months of marriage. 

On Monday, January 16, Jennifer Lopez appeared on the Today show with her costar Josh Duhamel as they both star on their new Prime Video romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding.

According to Daily Mail, when Josh Duhamel called Ben Affleck, “a dreamboat' Lopez jumped in and added, “He's dreamy. He's a sweetheart.”

The 53 year old also touched down on her new album, This Is Me... Now, a follow up of her 2002 album This Is Me… Then which she made when engaged to Affleck

"The last time Ben and I were together, to this album, it's been such a journey," she shared.

Lopez further added "The thing that I think I've been wondering about my whole life is, is love real? Does true love exist? It's two people kind of coming together and saying, you know, I'm going to be here, no matter what. And we're going to get through it together."

"We moved in together. The kids moved in together,' Lopez told the host Jason Kennedy.

"It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it's just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born," she remarked.

